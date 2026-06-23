Temperatures have soared above 40°C in France

Europe heatwave: Record temperatures scorch UK, 18 dead in France

By Snehil Singh 01:54 pm Jun 23, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

Europe is currently reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several countries. The extreme weather has triggered health alerts, disrupted transport services, and resulted in multiple fatalities. In France alone, at least 18 people have died due to the scorching conditions. The United Kingdom (UK) is also bracing for record-breaking June temperatures, with predictions of up to 39°C this week.