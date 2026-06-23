Europe heatwave: Record temperatures scorch UK, 18 dead in France
What's the story
Europe is currently reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several countries. The extreme weather has triggered health alerts, disrupted transport services, and resulted in multiple fatalities. In France alone, at least 18 people have died due to the scorching conditions. The United Kingdom (UK) is also bracing for record-breaking June temperatures, with predictions of up to 39°C this week.
Weather warnings
UK Met Office issues heat-health alert
The UK Met Office has issued its second-ever nationwide heat-health alert, warning that the extreme temperatures could be dangerous even for healthy people. Additionally, a red alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday in six regions of England. Meanwhile, in France's Bordeaux region, temperatures have soared to 41.9°C, breaking a local record set last August.
Rising temperatures
Spain and Italy brace for extreme temperatures
Spain is experiencing its first official heatwave of 2026, with temperatures reaching 39-40°C in some areas of the country. Authorities have warned of increased wildfire risks and advised residents and tourists to avoid prolonged sun exposure. Italy has also issued heatwave red alerts for 12 cities as temperatures continue to rise.
Weather phenomenon
Meteorologists explain cause of extreme weather
Meteorologists attribute the extreme weather to a persistent high-pressure system known as an Omega Block. This system creates a heat dome over Europe, pulling hot air from North Africa and trapping it over the western and central parts of the continent. The formation of this heat dome follows an unusually hot May across Europe, which saw record-breaking temperatures in several countries.