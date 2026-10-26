French PM Sebastien Lecornu to announce steps over Parcoursup protests
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is about to announce new steps after weeks of student protests calling out poor school conditions and a confusing admissions process.
This comes right after French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is to meet with student unions to hear their concerns.
The movement, which kicked off in mid-September 2026, has seen high school blockades and big demands for changes to the Parcoursup admissions platform.
France to send 3,000 substitute teachers
Students are frustrated by rundown facilities, staff shortages, and what they see as an unfair, unclear admissions system.
Things escalated on October 17 when protests turned violent and police got involved.
To help out, the government says it'll send 3,000 substitute teachers to schools facing staff gaps.
Protests spotlight poverty, debt and policing
These protests aren't just about schools: they're also shining a light on bigger problems like rising living costs, record poverty, and mounting public debt in France.
Recent demonstrations have led to mass arrests and sparked debate over how police are handling things.