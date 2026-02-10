French President Macron to visit India from February 17-19

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17-19, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed. During his stay, President Macron and PM Modi will hold talks on a wide range of issues. A major focus will be on strengthening ties under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which outlines a long-term framework for India-France relations over the next 25 years.

Innovation focus Macron to travel to Mumbai President Macron will also travel to Mumbai with PM Modi during his trip. There, the two leaders will jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation, a year-long program that will be observed in both countries through 2026. The initiative seeks to enhance cooperation in innovation, technology, and research between India and France.

AI summit AI Impact Summit in New Delhi On February 19, President Macron will attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This event underscores the increasing emphasis both nations are placing on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The visit comes after PM Modi's trip to France in February 2025, furthering the steady expansion of bilateral ties between India and France.

Bilateral ties Strengthening India-France ties under Horizon 2047 roadmap India and France enjoy close cooperation in several fields, including defense, space, civil nuclear energy, maritime security, counter-terrorism, and climate action. During last year's visit to France by PM Modi, both countries agreed to explore collaboration on advanced and small modular nuclear reactors. Macron's visit also coincides with the Indian Air Force's proposal for the purchase of 114 more Rafale fighter jets, which will be brought before the Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).

