French protests over rising costs turn violent, Macron vows consequences
France just saw massive protests over rising living costs, but things got out of hand with rioting and looting in several cities.
French President Macron addressed the nation, calling out "insurrectionist elements" from far-left groups and making it clear that anyone involved in the violence or looting will face consequences.
France arrests 1,800 after marches
On Sunday, October 18, 2026, between 550,000 and 800,000 people marched across France.
The unrest led to at least 1,800 people being arrested nationwide: Paris alone saw 855 people detained after clashes and vandalism.
With political rivals criticizing Macron ahead of elections and even US President Trump chiming in on immigration issues, French authorities are now working to restore order while also trying to address what's fueling all this anger.