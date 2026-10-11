French teenagers vandalize old primary schools and post footage online
Lately, groups of French teenagers have been breaking into old primary schools and causing serious damage, like at Lyon's Marcel Pagnol school, where two 13-year-olds destroyed equipment and set fires on 19 June 2024.
Their actions were even filmed and posted online, showing how peer pressure and social issues are fueling this trend.
Marcel Pagnol repair costs €1.9 million
The Marcel Pagnol incident alone cost about €1.9 million to fix, but it's just one example of a bigger problem happening across France.
Experts such as Eric Debarbieux say these repeated attacks point to deeper frustrations among young people, possibly linked to challenges in the education system and tough social environments.
To tackle this, officials are looking at boosting school security and encouraging more community involvement.