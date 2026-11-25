Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc could form Israel's government within 24 hours
Big changes are coming in Israel: Gadi Eisenkot and his opposition bloc are on track to form a new government, with the swearing-in likely by next Wednesday (December 2).
The team is moving fast and could wrap things up within just 24 hours.
Eisenkot seeks coalition amid Likud negotiations
Eisenkot's group is working to bring together parties like United Torah Judaism, B'Yachad, and the Democrats.
Avigdor Liberman says he's confident about building a coalition with a strong Jewish majority.
But talks with Yair Golan's Democrats have hit pause since Eisenkot's group is still negotiating with Netanyahu's Likud party.
Golan is urging everyone to put differences aside and act quickly, saying leadership means showing flexibility when it matters most.