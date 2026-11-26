Eisenkot's team has 48 seats and Netanyahu's has 53, both short of the 61 needed to form a government.

Eisenkot recently struck a deal with Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Our Home), which could help, but big disagreements remain over military draft laws for ultra-Orthodox students.

Israel's two Arab-led parties (19 seats) are also in the mix, making things even more complicated.

With a December 6 deadline looming (and maybe a two-week extension), Eisenkot says he's still hopeful they'll work something out in time.