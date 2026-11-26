Gadi Eisenkot restarts talks with Democrats after inconclusive October election
Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot is back in talks with the Democrats, a left-wing party, after the October 27 election left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power.
The Democrats had paused discussions earlier because Eisenkot was also negotiating with Netanyahu's Likud party, but now both sides are giving it another shot.
Eisenkot, Netanyahu both short of 61
Eisenkot's team has 48 seats and Netanyahu's has 53, both short of the 61 needed to form a government.
Eisenkot recently struck a deal with Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Our Home), which could help, but big disagreements remain over military draft laws for ultra-Orthodox students.
Israel's two Arab-led parties (19 seats) are also in the mix, making things even more complicated.
With a December 6 deadline looming (and maybe a two-week extension), Eisenkot says he's still hopeful they'll work something out in time.