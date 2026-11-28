Gadi Eisenkot seeks Netanyahu's job amid ultra-Orthodox and Arab interest
Big political shakeup in Israel: Former army chief Gadi Eisenkot is drawing tentative interest from both ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties as he tries to replace caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The United Torah Judaism party is open to working with Eisenkot, even after past disagreements over military draft rules for religious men, and Ra'am's Mansour Abbas is also hinting at joining the coalition.
Eisenkot coalition mixes nationalist and left-wing
Eisenkot's coalition already includes a hard-line nationalist party and a left-wing party, and it is exploring support from ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties, folks who don't usually see eye-to-eye.
They're finding common ground on things like social values and government funding, even though issues like military service still divide them.
This kind of alliance hasn't been seen since the early 1990s and could mean big changes for how Israel is run going forward.