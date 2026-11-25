Together, Yashar and Israel Our Home now control 28 seats in parliament, still short of a majority but enough to shake things up.

They might get more backing from Arab minority parties that also want change and oppose Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's alliance did better than expected but still doesn't have enough seats to form a government on its own.

If Eisenkot can't pull together a majority by December 6 (with a possible two-week extension), Israelis could be headed for yet another election next year.