Gallup: Over a quarter of Gen Z in depression treatment
World
A new Gallup poll shows that over a quarter of Gen Z adults (ages 18 to 29) are currently in treatment for depression, a noticeable jump from previous years.
On top of that, only 44% say they feel like they're "thriving" in life now, compared to 64% back in 2010.
Furey: Smartphones and isolation harm connections
Dr. Katrina Furey, a Connecticut-based psychiatrist, points to smartphone and social media use, plus the lingering effects of pandemic isolation, as big factors behind Gen Z's mental health struggles.
The survey also found just 31% hit their personal goals in the past 12 months, and less than half feel they have strong relationships with friends or partners, highlighting how tough it can be to find connection and satisfaction in today's digital world.