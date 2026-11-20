Canadian authorities place gangster Goldy Brar on most-wanted list
What's the story
Canadian authorities have placed gangster Goldy Brar on its 25 most-wanted list with a bounty of 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹1.63 crore). The announcement was made by Canada's BOLO (Be On the Look Out) program, which asks citizens to help find the country's most wanted criminals. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is already wanted in India and the United States, where he has bounties of ₹10 lakh and $1 million respectively.
Criminal charges
Brar wanted for murder in Canada
Brar is wanted in Canada for the murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill, a 39-year-old man shot outside his home on Hazelton Drive in Winnipeg in 2023.
Arrest warrants were issued against Brar and Karanbir Singh for first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2024, but both remain at large.
The most-wanted listing is expected to intensify the search for Brar in Canada, where he is believed to have been living since 2017.
Criminal network
Ties with Lawrence Bishnoi
Brar developed ties with criminals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, during his college days in Chandigarh.
His parents sent him to Canada in 2017 due to concerns over his associations.
In Ontario, he worked various jobs but continued to maintain contact with Bishnoi and other Punjab-based criminals.
Over time, Brar began running a gang from Canada and later had a fallout with Bishnoi.
Ongoing investigations
Links to murders, extortions, and money laundering
Brar is under investigation for murders, extortion, and money laundering through hawala channels and cryptocurrency. Indian agencies claim his network is linked to smuggling arms and drugs from Pakistan.
Last September, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added Brar to its 10 most wanted fugitives list, offering a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
The FBI is seeking him in connection with multiple violent incidents across California, the US, and Canada.
Additional suspects
Two other Indian-origin criminals on Canada's most-wanted list
Apart from Brar, two other Indian-origin criminals have been placed on Canada's most-wanted list.
Manpreet Singh is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2025 shooting in Brampton that killed one person.
Pedram Rabi is wanted for attempted murder and weapon possession linked to a 2020 shooting in Brampton that injured three people.
Peel Regional Police have warned the public not to approach these suspects as they may be armed.