Brar is wanted in Canada for the murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill, a 39-year-old man shot outside his home on Hazelton Drive in Winnipeg in 2023.

Arrest warrants were issued against Brar and Karanbir Singh for first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2024, but both remain at large.

The most-wanted listing is expected to intensify the search for Brar in Canada, where he is believed to have been living since 2017.