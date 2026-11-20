Garamendi introduces Protect Our Neighbours Act after Harjit Kaur deportation
After 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, who had lived in California for years and had no criminal record, was deported despite faithfully reporting to ICE every six months for more than 13 years, Congressman John Garamendi has introduced the Protect Our Neighbours Act.
The bill aims to prevent similar cases by offering more security to immigrants who have built their lives in the US.
Removal orders lapse after 10 years
If passed, the bill would let final removal orders expire after 10 years unless there's clear and convincing evidence of significant reasons for the delay unrelated to administrative or funding problems, and new evidence establishing that renewal served the public interest.
Immigrants with expired, unrenewed orders after at least 10 years' continuous US presence, with no conviction for an offense punishable by more than a year in prison, could apply for legal status.