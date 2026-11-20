Gas explosion in Tbilisi leaves at least 6 dead
A tragic gas explosion in Tbilisi, Georgia, left at least six people dead, including a child, after part of a five-story apartment building collapsed on Thursday.
Rescue teams managed to pull a three-year-old girl from the debris (she is stable now) and an 11-year-old boy is recovering in intensive care.
Tbilisi authorities investigate safety, relocate residents
Early reports suggest the blast may have started when someone tried to use a gas heater on the fifth floor, but officials say that apartment was actually empty and had not used gas for a year.
Authorities are now investigating possible safety violations.
Meanwhile, more than 100 residents from 28 families will be moved to hotels while the building's safety is checked.