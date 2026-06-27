California governor Gavin Newsom wants a national 'billionaires' tax'

Tax opposition

California's billionaire tax measure qualifies for November ballot

The proposal comes after California's own billionaire tax, a one-time 5% levy on billionaire wealth, qualified for the November ballot. The measure was introduced by healthcare workers union SEIU-UHW in response to deep healthcare funding cuts under President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Despite heavy spending from billionaires opposing the tax, SEIU-UHW Vice President Debru Carthan has vowed that "the billionaire tax will be on the November ballot" and they intend to win.