Gen Z leads global protests demanding change and challenging systems
Gen Z is making waves globally, leading protests that are challenging old political systems and demanding real change.
From Brazil, where young activists used social media to help elect Lula da Silva, to Serbia, where students played a big part in ending a long-standing regime, youth movements are showing their power.
Political scientist Erica Chenoweth calls this "a global political awakening," driven by growing frustration with the status quo.
Youth protests over corruption inequality climate
These youth-led protests share common roots: anger over corruption, inequality, and the climate crisis.
In Bangladesh in 2024, student protests even led the government to respond.
Across Europe, young people are pushing for fairer economies and more public investment.
Even in places facing harsh crackdowns like India and Morocco, Gen Z is finding creative ways online to make their voices heard.
Erica Chenoweth puts it, "Gen Z may be experiencing a global political awakening."