German police confiscate humanoid robot after Cologne Twitch sexual harassment
World
German police have confiscated a humanoid robot after it was used by 16-year-old streamer Agaamuza to sexually harass another teen during a Twitch live stream in Cologne.
The robot, controlled by a human operator, was seen making inappropriate moves, which led authorities to step in.
Teen streamer robot pranks spark probe
Agaamuza had a pattern of using the robot for pranks and harassment, often playing off the robot's actions on stream.
This incident is raising serious questions about how tech can be abused for harm, with police now investigating how the robot was operating at the time of the incident and whether someone was deliberately controlling its movements.