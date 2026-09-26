Germany and Russia hold 1st ministerial meeting since Ukraine invasion
Germany and Russia sat down for their first ministerial meeting since the Ukraine invasion, catching everyone's attention at this year's U.N. General Assembly.
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made it clear: for things to get better, Russia needs to stop its aggressive moves toward NATO and Europe.
Germany blames Russia over Leipzig drone
The meeting followed a tense moment: Germany says an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport, which Germany has blamed on Russia, raised fresh security worries.
Afterward, Russia's Sergey Lavrov defended his country's actions in Ukraine at the U.N. General Assembly, pushed back against giving Germany or Japan more power at the U.N. and called for a "multipolar" world order instead.
The conflict keeps driving a wedge between Russia and Western countries.