Germany backs ICC after US sanctions on 13 staff
World
Germany is backing the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US slapped sanctions on 13 ICC staff members, including key prosecutors and nine judges, with Marco Rubio calling it "a sweeping campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the International Criminal Court."
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visited The Hague to show support, making it clear that Berlin isn't stepping back.
Netherlands considers blocking statute for ICC
The US sanctions are causing real worries for the ICC's staff and resources.
Dutch authorities are now looking at ways to help the tribunal continue operating, like possibly using a "blocking statute" to shield European court staff from US penalties.
The big goal: make sure the ICC can keep doing its job without outside interference.