Germany seeks semiconductor partnership with India focusing on Tamil Nadu
Germany wants to level up its chip game with India, focusing especially on Tamil Nadu.
At the Semiconductor Summit 2026, German Consul General Michael Hasper called semiconductors key for economic strength and technology independence.
The plan is to work together on power chips, manufacturing technology, research, and skilling up talent, especially in Tamil Nadu's automotive companies, engineering industries, and expanding electronics sector.
Friedrich Merz visit spurred semiconductor partnerships
This collaboration really took off after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India in January.
Now, companies like Infineon are teaming up with Indian institutes, and researchers from IIT Madras are working with Germany's TU Dresden.
Both sides hope these projects will spark innovation and help both countries stay ahead in the global technology race.