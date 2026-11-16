Germany's Bundestag approves law to freeze crypto assets over €100,000
Germany's lower house (the Bundestag) has approved legislation that lets authorities freeze crypto and other assets worth over €100,000 ($116,000) if they think the source is shady, even if there aren't any criminal charges yet.
The move is aimed at fighting money laundering and could kick in from January 1, 2027, as long as the Bundesrat signs off.
Owners face burden proving assets legitimate
Assets can be frozen for 30 days at first, but a court can extend that by another 150 days. Permanent confiscation still needs a court decision.
The proposed legislation also puts the pressure on asset holders to prove their money is legit.
Some legal experts are worried this gives customs too much power and makes things tougher for people who own crypto or other big assets.