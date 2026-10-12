Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil cancels India visit amid turmoil
World
Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil just canceled his India visit, thanks to some serious political drama back home.
Labor Minister and SPD co-leader Baerbel Bas resigned, citing personal reasons and recent criticism.
Her exit has rattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, which was already under pressure from economic woes and falling public support.
Baerbel Bas resignation deepens coalition tensions
Bas stepping down has stirred up more tension among Germany's ruling parties, with conservatives blaming the government for slow pension reforms.
The far-right AfD party is also gaining momentum in recent elections, making things trickier for Merz's team ahead of next year's crucial regional votes.
Alexander Schweitzer would take over as the new Labor Minister.