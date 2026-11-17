US proposes stricter green card rules for foreign workers
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has proposed stricter regulations for US employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency. The new rules, proposed by the US Department of Labor (DOL), include a two-year bar on companies that have laid off American employees in similar jobs in the same area. This is part of a major overhaul of the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, which is crucial for employment-based Green Cards.
Regulatory reform
Layoff considerations in labor certification
The proposed changes would make recruitment requirements stricter, strengthen recordkeeping, and make it more difficult for employers to obtain labor certification without adequately considering qualified American workers.
The DOL would deny a PERM application if an employer had laid off US workers in similar jobs in the same area within two years prior to the application.
This isn't a blanket ban on companies that have downsized, but specifically targets layoffs involving similar jobs and locations.
Extended obligations
Extending responsibilities to employers
The proposed rules would also extend employers' responsibilities beyond the PERM application filing date.
They would have to keep considering qualified American workers affected by layoffs throughout the labor certification and immigrant petition processes.
Employers would also have to report qualifying layoffs to the DOL within five business days.
This is part of a broader effort to ensure that American workers are given priority in job opportunities over foreign labor.
Recruitment transition
Shift to online recruitment
The proposed changes would replace existing print-based recruitment requirements with an online recruitment framework.
Employers seeking labor certification would have to advertise vacancies through employer websites, online job boards, and social media.
They would also have to use other prescribed recruitment channels like job fairs and campus recruitment.
The rules mandate employers to advertise positions for at least 90 calendar days or longer if they usually do so for similar roles in the past year.
Fair opportunity
Genuine recruitment processes required
Another key provision of the proposed rules is to prevent employers from tailoring job opportunities to favor foreign candidates.
Employers would have to use genuine, accessible recruitment processes and give qualified American applicants a fair chance to apply.
They would also have to show that they had made good-faith efforts in recruiting and considering qualified US workers.
Exemption review
Proposed changes could impact Schedule A exemptions
The DOL has proposed getting rid of Schedule A, an administrative exemption that lets employers hiring for certain jobs skip the PERM labor market test.
If approved, employers looking to sponsor foreign workers in these categories would have to take the required labor market test and consider qualified US applicants.
This could impact professional nurses, physical therapists under Group I, and those with exceptional ability in sciences/arts/performing arts under Group II.