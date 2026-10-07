Ghana applies to join BRICS after S. Jaishankar endorses bid
World
Ghana just announced it's applying to join BRICS, the grouping.
This move comes as India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Ghana and gave India's thumbs-up for Ghana's bid.
The visit also focused on boosting ties in areas like medicine and infrastructure, so it's more than just talk.
Foreign Minister Ablakwa seeks BRICS ties
Ghana's foreign minister says it's time to mix up the country's global partnerships, not ditching old friends like the IMF, but building stronger connections with key trading partners in BRICS.
The goal? More economic options and a bigger say in global decisions.
As Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa puts it, Ghana wants a world where countries have more choices and control over their own resources.