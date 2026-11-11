Gibran Rakabuming Raka offers to resign over academic credentials concerns
Indonesia's Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has offered to step down after questions surfaced about his academic credentials.
He met President Prabowo Subianto for over two hours on November 10, but it is still unclear if the resignation was accepted.
The president suggested Raka take legal steps to clear his name.
Supreme Court questions Raka's educational documents
Raka's move follows a Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on his educational documents, sparking calls for his impeachment.
The situation is fueling political tension between President Prabowo and former President Joko Widodo, who is also Raka's father.
Meanwhile, an unrelated wiretapping probe and separate diploma allegations against Widodo are adding even more pressure on Indonesia's government right now.