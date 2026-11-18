Rajasthani painting, Kashmiri carpet: Modi's gifts to Asean, Quad leaders
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a series of traditional Indian handicrafts and artworks to global leaders during his visit to Manila for Asean and Quad summits. The gifts represented India's rich regional craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The recipients included United States President Donald Trump, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Myanmar's and Brunei's leaders, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, among others.
Gift details
What was gifted to whom?
For Trump, PM Modi chose a Golden Pichwaai painting from Rajasthan. This cloth-painting art is famous for its detailed work and gold accents.
Marcos Jr. received a Kashmiri silk carpet, known for its sheen and intricate designs.
To Subianto, he gave a Chola bronze sculpture that represents Tamil Nadu's metallurgical skills and artistic heritage.
Hun Manet was gifted a Dokra artwork boat symbolizing unity and resilience.
Cultural representation
Katan silk stole, Jaipur blue pottery artifact for Takaichi, Albanese
Myanmar and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei received Bidriware silver inlay vases from Karnataka made of a zinc-and-copper alloy with pure silver inlays.
Takaichi was gifted a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole, showcasing Banaras's textile traditions.
Albanese received a Jaipur blue pottery artifact known for its glossy white surface and cobalt-blue designs, while Lao leader Sonexay Siphandone was gifted a rose quartz elephant with gold work.
Thailand's PM Anutin Charnvirakul got a traditional Rogan Art painting from Kutch.
Twitter Post
The Kashmiri silk carpet given to Philippine president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a traditional Kashmiri silk carpet to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to Manila, Philippines— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
The hand-knotted craft is admired for its luminous sheen, soft texture, intricate designs, and durability. Made from fine… pic.twitter.com/j2YNPO6kHW
Visit highlights
India-ASEAN adopt joint statement on disaster management cooperation
PM Modi's gifts were presented during his Manila visit from November 16-17. He attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.
During this time, India and ASEAN adopted a joint statement on disaster management cooperation, agreeing to strengthen early warning systems, share satellite data, conduct joint simulation exercises, and promote artificial intelligence in disaster risk assessment.
Engagement plans
Initiatives to deepen India's engagement with ASEAN
PM Modi also announced initiatives to deepen India's engagement with the region.
These included a maritime cooperation plan, joint cyber forensics training program, technical exchanges on nuclear energy, space hackathon, and cooperation on critical minerals.
Other announcements included youth and startup initiatives, enhanced scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University, and free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries.
Twitter Post
Trump's gift from Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Golden Pichwaai painting from Nathdwara, Rajasthan, to US President Donald Trump during his visit to Manila, Philippines.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Originating in Nathdwara, the traditional cloth-painting art is known for its intricate detailing, luminous colours,… pic.twitter.com/vKl6WLvGLW