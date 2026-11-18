For Trump, PM Modi chose a Golden Pichwaai painting from Rajasthan. This cloth-painting art is famous for its detailed work and gold accents.

Marcos Jr. received a Kashmiri silk carpet, known for its sheen and intricate designs.

To Subianto, he gave a Chola bronze sculpture that represents Tamil Nadu's metallurgical skills and artistic heritage.

Hun Manet was gifted a Dokra artwork boat symbolizing unity and resilience.