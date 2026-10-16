Glitch in air traffic control data disrupts Italian airports Friday

ENAV, Italy's air traffic authority, spotted weird issues with its data transmission and quickly put temporary flight restrictions in place.

As of around 1000 GMT, it had managed to restore about 75% of operations using a backup satellite system, but delays lingered.

Airports are urging passengers to check with airlines for updates since disruptions could continue, especially because a 24-hour strike by cabin staff at low-cost airline EasyJet could cause further travel disruptions.