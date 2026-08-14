Loading...
Home / News / World News / India's global image mixed, Pakistan intensely dislikes it: Pew survey
India's global image mixed, Pakistan intensely dislikes it: Pew survey
The survey was conducted in 36 countries

India's global image mixed, Pakistan intensely dislikes it: Pew survey

By Snehil Singh
Aug 14, 2026
10:40 am
What's the story

India's global image is mixed, with 45% of people in 36 countries viewing it favorably and 41% unfavorably, a Pew Research Center survey has found. The survey was conducted between February and May 2026 with over 42,000 respondents. It shows a stark divide between South Asian neighbors: Sri Lanka loves India while Pakistan dislikes it intensely.

Neighborly divide

Sri Lanka loves India, Pakistan intensely dislikes it

In Sri Lanka, a whopping 79% of respondents have a favorable view of India. The number is up from 65% in 2024.

In stark contrast, only 7% of Pakistanis view India positively and about 91% have an unfavorable opinion.

Bangladesh falls in between with only 42% viewing India favorably, down from 57% in 2024.

European favor

United Kingdom has a positive view of India

The United Kingdom also has a positive view of India, with 71% of respondents seeing it favorably. This is an 11-point increase since 2025.

Germany follows with 63% viewing India positively, up from 47% in 2023.

Other European countries like Italy (56%), Sweden (55%), France (50%), and the Netherlands (49%) also have majority-favorable views of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

American sentiment

United States's mixed view of India

The United States has a more mixed view of India, with only 45% viewing it favorably and 50% unfavorably. This is among the lowest ratings since 2008.

Among Americans aged 18-29, only 42% have a favorable view of India, while among those aged 65 and above, it's reversed with 50% viewing it favorably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional perception

India's standing in Asia-Pacific region

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is viewed positively by Japan (55%) and Thailand (55%)

However, South Korea's favorable rating has dropped from 59% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.

Australia also views India unfavorably, with only 44% having a positive opinion.

Malaysia records similar sentiments, with only 41% viewing India favorably.

African sentiment

Sentiments in Africa toward India

In Africa, Kenya has a favorable view of India, with 71% holding positive opinions.

However, Nigeria's favorable rating has declined from 57% in 2025 to 47% in 2026.

South Africa also saw a decline from 46% to 38%.

Ghana remains positive with a favorable rating of 50%.

Regional decline

Middle East and Latin America's views on India

In the Middle East, Israel has a favorable view of India, with 60% holding positive opinions. However, Turkey's favorable rating is only 15%.

In Latin America, Brazil does not have a very favorable view of India, with only 37% holding positive opinions. Colombia also sees mixed sentiments with a split between favorable and unfavorable views.

Twitter Post

Pew Research Center's opinions of India across 36 countries

ADVERTISEMENT