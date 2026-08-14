India's global image mixed, Pakistan intensely dislikes it: Pew survey
What's the story
India's global image is mixed, with 45% of people in 36 countries viewing it favorably and 41% unfavorably, a Pew Research Center survey has found. The survey was conducted between February and May 2026 with over 42,000 respondents. It shows a stark divide between South Asian neighbors: Sri Lanka loves India while Pakistan dislikes it intensely.
Neighborly divide
Sri Lanka loves India, Pakistan intensely dislikes it
In Sri Lanka, a whopping 79% of respondents have a favorable view of India. The number is up from 65% in 2024.
In stark contrast, only 7% of Pakistanis view India positively and about 91% have an unfavorable opinion.
Bangladesh falls in between with only 42% viewing India favorably, down from 57% in 2024.
European favor
United Kingdom has a positive view of India
The United Kingdom also has a positive view of India, with 71% of respondents seeing it favorably. This is an 11-point increase since 2025.
Germany follows with 63% viewing India positively, up from 47% in 2023.
Other European countries like Italy (56%), Sweden (55%), France (50%), and the Netherlands (49%) also have majority-favorable views of India.
American sentiment
United States's mixed view of India
The United States has a more mixed view of India, with only 45% viewing it favorably and 50% unfavorably. This is among the lowest ratings since 2008.
Among Americans aged 18-29, only 42% have a favorable view of India, while among those aged 65 and above, it's reversed with 50% viewing it favorably.
Regional perception
India's standing in Asia-Pacific region
In the Asia-Pacific region, India is viewed positively by Japan (55%) and Thailand (55%)
However, South Korea's favorable rating has dropped from 59% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.
Australia also views India unfavorably, with only 44% having a positive opinion.
Malaysia records similar sentiments, with only 41% viewing India favorably.
African sentiment
Sentiments in Africa toward India
In Africa, Kenya has a favorable view of India, with 71% holding positive opinions.
However, Nigeria's favorable rating has declined from 57% in 2025 to 47% in 2026.
South Africa also saw a decline from 46% to 38%.
Ghana remains positive with a favorable rating of 50%.
Regional decline
Middle East and Latin America's views on India
In the Middle East, Israel has a favorable view of India, with 60% holding positive opinions. However, Turkey's favorable rating is only 15%.
In Latin America, Brazil does not have a very favorable view of India, with only 37% holding positive opinions. Colombia also sees mixed sentiments with a split between favorable and unfavorable views.
Twitter Post
Pew Research Center's opinions of India across 36 countries
Across 36 countries, a median of 45% have a favorable view of #India, while a median of 41% have an unfavorable view.— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) August 13, 2026
Opinions diverge dramatically across India’s neighboring countries, from 79% favorable in #SriLanka to 7% favorable in #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/uQuvmDxYok