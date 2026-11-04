Global reaction to Democrats's US midterm win centers on Iran
World
The Democrats's win in the US midterms is making waves worldwide.
European media called it a "blue wave" and a "historic blue tsunami," seeing it as pushback against Trump's policies, especially his moves in Iran that sent oil prices soaring.
Regional reactions to US midterms vary
Ukraine's press is hopeful for steady US support, while Russian outlets warn Europe may face new challenges with the shift in US policy.
The Tehran Times linked the results to frustration over Trump's Iran strategy.
Meanwhile, European leaders say they're ready to team up on big issues like climate change, and Asian countries are reassuring everyone that their partnerships with the US remain strong.