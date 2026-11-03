Global survey across 92 countries finds youth mental health crisis
World
A huge new survey across 92 countries shows young people are really struggling with mental health right now.
Compared to older adults, they reported lower energy, less emotional stability, and found it harder to bounce back from tough times.
Researchers say these trends point to a worldwide youth mental health crisis.
Study finds instability drives youth stress
The study dug into things like stress, anxiety, and life satisfaction.
Even though relationships and self-esteem were among the highest-scoring mental health dimensions, events beyond respondents' control, like political or economic instability, were causing their stress levels.
Lead researcher Kai Ruggeri says we need urgent action: better job security, less burnout, and improving access to care for mental illness.