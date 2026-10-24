Google cleared 1,300-acre forest for AI centers, wolves enter villages
World
After Google cleared 1,300 acres of Finnish forest to build artificial intelligence data centers, wolves have started wandering into nearby villages.
Losing their natural habitat has pushed these animals closer to people, leaving locals worried about safety and the sudden change in their environment.
Finnish officials halt Tuike logging
In October 2026, Finnish officials told Google's affiliate data center developer Tuike Finland Oy to stop unauthorized logging, responding to growing frustration across Europe about tech-driven deforestation.
The situation has even made Anni Ranta consider moving away.
Similar problems are popping up elsewhere too, reminding us that balancing tech growth with protecting nature is more important than ever.