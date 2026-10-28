Google cleared 400,000 trees for Finnish data centers, checks unfinished
Google is in hot water in Finland after clearing about 400,000 trees to build new data centers near Muhos and Otanmaki, without finishing the required environmental checks.
The move sparked public outrage and led authorities to temporarily ban construction earlier this month due to concerns over both the environment and rule-breaking.
Muhos clearing sparks 93,000 signatures
In Muhos alone, around 250,000 trees were cleared, which disrupted local ecosystems and there were also concerns about brown water flowing from the Muhos site into a stream that feeds the Oulujoki River.
In Otanmaki, wildlife like wolves ended up wandering into the village, making locals uneasy.
More than 93,000 people have signed a petition asking for stricter rules and compensation for affected communities.
Google offers to reforest 74 acres
Google offered to reforest just 74 acres, much less than what was cut down, which conservationists said would do little to offset the damage.
The company has apologized and paused work as ordered by Finnish authorities.