Graca Machel wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize with ₹1cr
Graca Machel, a well-known activist from Mozambique, just received the 2025 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize in New Delhi.
The honor comes with a ₹1 crore cash prize and recognizes her contributions to education and social development.
Graca Machel education leader and advocate
Machel made history as Mozambique's first minister of education and culture after independence, helping boost school enrollment to record highs.
She is also known worldwide for her advocacy on social justice, and she was married to Nelson Mandela.
At the award ceremony, Sonia Gandhi highlighted how both Machel and Indira Gandhi shared a deep commitment to fighting injustice and building a more peaceful world.