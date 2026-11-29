Greece faced most difficult migrant wave, 2,500 now on Crete
Greece just faced the most difficult migrant wave of the year, with about 1,890 people rescued or landing near Crete over the weekend.
Drones from the European Union's Frontex agency helped spot boats and led to 190 migrants being brought safely to local ports.
Migration Minister Thanos Plevris shared that around 2,500 migrants are now on the island.
Migrants sleeping outside at Heraklion port
With so many arrivals at once, Crete's reception centers are packed, so a lot of people have had to sleep outside at Heraklion port.
More than 1,000 were rescued in coordinated efforts, while another 700 arrived on their own.
The government says a ship will sail to Crete next week to help move some migrants to mainland Greece and ease the pressure.