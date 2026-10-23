Greece passes law blocking under-15s from social media January 2027
World
Greece just passed a law that will block anyone under 15 from using social media, starting January 2027.
It's part of a bigger push across Europe to keep younger users safer online.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis stressed that technology platforms need real age checks to help protect children.
Platforms face age-verification deadline in Greece
Social media companies now have about two and a half months to roll out proper age verification in Greece.
The law also aims to help parents monitor their children's screen time and address issues like sleep problems and attention struggles linked to too much scrolling.