Gujarat ATS halts Instagram recruitment by Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti
A 29-year-old gym trainer and a 19-year-old store worker from Gujarat were almost pulled into a terror network run by Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, all thanks to flashy Instagram Reels showing off money, expensive cars, large houses, and a luxurious lifestyle.
Luckily, the Gujarat ATS stepped in before they could get involved in any illegal activities.
Shahzad Bhatti group designated terrorist organization
Bhatti, operating from Dubai around 2015, uses social media to target young people with promises of wealth and a better life. His network has drawn in many across India.
On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that more than 40 modules tied to Bhatti had been dismantled across 15 states, leading to 350 people arrested.
Bhatti's group is now officially labeled a terrorist organization under Indian law.