US strikes 140 Iranian sites; Tehran retaliates, targeting Gulf nations
What's the story
The United States has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, targeting 140 military sites. The move comes after Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice." In retaliation, Iran has fired missiles at Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), escalating tensions in the region.
Strike details
Gulf nations activate air defense systems
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the strikes targeted missile and drone launch sites, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance facilities. The operation was aimed at significantly degrading Iran's military capabilities. In response to these developments, Gulf nations have activated air defense systems and tightened airspace security.
Regional response
UAE intercepts missile threat; Qatar reports loud explosions
The UAE intercepted a missile threat, while Kuwait's armed forces are intercepting hostile aerial targets. Iran claimed it launched drone attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. Separately, Qatar reported loud explosions and sent emergency alerts to residents. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed missile strikes against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and Iran claimed missile strikes against Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.
Escalating conflict
Iran claims attacks on US military bases in Bahrain
Iran also claimed attacks on US military communications systems and radar facilities in Bahrain. However, these claims remain unverified by Bahraini or US authorities. The maritime situation worsened when the IRGC claimed it had attacked a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy was abandoned after an attack left it on fire with significant engine room damage.
Warning issued
IRGC warns of 'devastating' responses if military operations continue
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned Iran, writing on the social media platform X, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay." The IRGC warned that continued US-Israeli "aggressions" would trigger "even more devastating" responses. On the other hand, the IRGC warned that continued US-Israeli "aggressions" would trigger "even more devastating" responses, signalling the possibility of further military escalation across the Gulf.
Diplomatic tensions
'Era of 1-sided deals is over': Iran warns US
Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned the United States that "the era of one-sided deals is over." He said, "We told you: Keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," indicating Tehran's confrontational stance after US strikes. Although several of Tehran's claims remain unverified, the activation of air defense systems, regional security warnings, and continued US military operations stoke concerns that any further escalation could draw more Gulf states directly into the conflict.