US strikes 140 Iranian sites; Tehran retaliates, targeting Gulf nations

Diplomatic tensions

'Era of 1-sided deals is over': Iran warns US

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned the United States that "the era of one-sided deals is over." He said, "We told you: Keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," indicating Tehran's confrontational stance after US strikes. Although several of Tehran's claims remain unverified, the activation of air defense systems, regional security warnings, and continued US military operations stoke concerns that any further escalation could draw more Gulf states directly into the conflict.