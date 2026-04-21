Gunman kills Canadian woman, injures 7 at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids 

A gunman opened fire at the Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico , killing a Canadian woman and injuring at least 13 others. The incident took place on Monday around 11:30am local time when tourists were atop the Pyramid of the Moon. The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local officials said. Local authorities said seven of the injured had gunshot wounds while others suffered injuries from falls.

International response Tourists from Colombia, Russia among injured The victims, who were hospitalized after the incident, include tourists from Colombia, Russia and Canada. The extent of their injuries is still unknown. Videos and photos from the scene show a man with a gun atop a pyramid as people duck for cover. A tour guide present during the shooting told AP, "Some people, because they were scared...threw themselves face down on the ground, and the rest of us started to go down," while others fled down the pyramid's steps.

Official response President orders investigation, extends condolences Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has ordered a thorough investigation into the shooting and extended her condolences to the victims and their families. "I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families," she said on social media. The incident comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup with the United States and Canada in June, raising concerns over safety at popular tourist destinations.

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