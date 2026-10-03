Hackers breached VL Prosperity propulsion near Texas, FBI investigating
World
Hackers managed to break into the propulsion system of the oil supertanker VL Prosperity as it neared Texas this summer, raising big questions about how safe ships really are in our digital world.
The FBI and US Coast Guard are on the case, trying to figure out exactly what happened and how much control the hackers had.
US asks advance notice, monitors vessels
Since the breach, US authorities have stepped up monitoring of nearly 20 other vessels worldwide and now ask for advance notice before these ships reach American ports.
With so much of shipping now relying on tech, this incident is a wake-up call for better cybersecurity across the industry.