Hamam al-Hammami accused of attempting Flydubai hijack, posted inflammatory messages
World
Hamam al-Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani co-pilot, is accused of attempting to hijack a Flydubai flight.
While studying aviation management online in the United Kingdom, he posted over 2,000 inflammatory messages on social media, promoting violence against women and calling for harsh punishments under Islamic law.
UAE labels cockpit incident terrorist attempt
The United Arab Emirates has labeled the cockpit incident as a terrorist attempt after Hammami reportedly attacked an Indian pilot with a crash ax midflight.
He had been removed from a previous job at Oman's national airline in 2025 following concerns over his extremist views.