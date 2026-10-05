Hamam al-Hammami tried crashing flydubai plane into Ben Gurion Airport
World
A flydubai co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, tried to crash the flydubai flight into a building or jet at Ben Gurion Airport, a move Israeli officials are calling a "planned" terror attack.
Investigators are now looking into whether he acted alone or had support.
Netanyahu suggests Islamist radicalization, vows consequences
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed tough consequences and suggested possible Islamist radicalization behind the act.
Ambassador Shelley criticized Iran generally and stressed how incidents like this put regional ties and aviation safety in the spotlight.
The disaster was narrowly avoided thanks to Captain Smit Machchhar, who is being celebrated as a hero and invited to Israel's Independence Day, showing just how much international cooperation matters right now.