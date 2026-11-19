To keep things running during the Hormuz crisis, India ramped up domestic LPG production and worked closely with oil companies to make sure no one ran out of fuel, even when demand spiked.

Puri credits increased domestic production, a "whole-of-government approach," and continuous engagement with suppliers for getting through it smoothly.

But he warns that with military activity continuing in the Red Sea, staying alert is key: Puri said the situation is "not entirely out of the woods yet."