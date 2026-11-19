Hardeep Singh Puri: Strait of Hormuz handled, Red Sea risky
India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, says that while the country successfully handled the recent Strait of Hormuz shutdown, which accounts for around 40% of global energy supplies, there's still trouble brewing.
The Red Sea remains risky due to ongoing military tensions.
India increased LPG production, engaged suppliers
To keep things running during the Hormuz crisis, India ramped up domestic LPG production and worked closely with oil companies to make sure no one ran out of fuel, even when demand spiked.
Puri credits increased domestic production, a "whole-of-government approach," and continuous engagement with suppliers for getting through it smoothly.
But he warns that with military activity continuing in the Red Sea, staying alert is key: Puri said the situation is "not entirely out of the woods yet."