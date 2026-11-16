Singh's Dining, a popular Indian restaurant in London, faced major protests over its Proudly non-Halal policy and some controversial posts by owner Harman Singh Kapoor.

Things escalated when Kapoor was arrested on November 13 on suspicion of "possession and distribution of an extreme image," leading to heated debates about cultural sensitivity and business rights.

Stepping in, British comedian John Cleese said a "private citizen" had funded private security for the restaurant during the turmoil.