Harman Singh Kapoor arrested after protests over non halal policy
Singh's Dining, a popular Indian restaurant in London, faced major protests over its Proudly non-Halal policy and some controversial posts by owner Harman Singh Kapoor.
Things escalated when Kapoor was arrested on November 13 on suspicion of "possession and distribution of an extreme image," leading to heated debates about cultural sensitivity and business rights.
Stepping in, British comedian John Cleese said a "private citizen" had funded private security for the restaurant during the turmoil.
Kapoor faces threats, refuses policy change
Amid calls for boycotts and ongoing harassment, Kapoor and his family have dealt with serious threats to their safety and livelihood.
Despite all this, Kapoor has stayed committed to his food policy, saying he won't be intimidated into changing it.
The whole situation highlights how tough it can be for small businesses to balance cultural differences while sticking to their values.