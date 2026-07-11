King Charles meets Prince Harry's children after 4 years
What's the story
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet recently had a long-awaited reunion with their grandfather, King Charles III. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that the meeting took place at Highgrove House, the monarch's private residence in Gloucestershire, England. This was the first time in four years that King Charles met his grandchildren. The last time they were in the UK was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
Family gathering
Meghan Markle and children flew in from Europe for meeting
According to PEOPLE, Meghan Markle and the children flew in from their vacation in Europe for this special meeting. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been on holiday with their kids before Prince Harry returned to the UK solo on Monday for charity events. Markle and their children are not expected to make any public appearances during this trip.
Royal engagements
No signs of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William
Both King Charles and Harry were seen separately earlier on Friday. While Harry participated in sports for the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, about 137km from Highgrove House, the monarch visited Oxfordshire, around 80km away. Meanwhile, Prince William played in a charity polo match in Windsor with his wife, Kate Middleton, by his side. There are no known plans for the estranged brothers to reunite during Harry's visit to the UK.
Past reunion
2022 royal family meeting
In 2022, the then-Prince Charles and Queen Camilla spent time with his grandchildren during a trip to the UK. It was also the first time Charles met Lilibet, who was born after Harry and Markle moved to California. A royal source had then said, "It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time."