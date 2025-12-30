Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Archewell faces uncertainty after charity chief exits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , are reportedly facing a crisis as their longest-serving staff member prepares to leave. James Holt, the chief of their charity Archewell, announced his departure to People on Monday, after five years in Los Angeles. He cited family reasons for returning to London. The couple praised Holt's "stellar support" during his tenure at Archewell.

Uncertain future Holt's departure raises concerns about Archewell's future Holt's exit has raised questions about the future of Archewell. Page Six reports that Holt's long-time counterpart, Archewell VP Shauna Nep, is not a full-time employee but works on a "consultant" basis. The report also claims that there are only a few employees left in Harry and Markle's production business. An insider told the outlet, "They've essentially shuttered Archewell."

Staff reduction Archewell Foundation's staff reduced significantly in recent months The Archewell Foundation, now known as Archewell Philanthropies, has seen a significant reduction in its staff. The foundation was down to just Holt and Nep. Harry-Markle have been involved in cost-cutting talks for their charity and even considered selling the foundation. This follows the departure of several senior staff members including Genevieve Roth, Christine Schirmer, Ashley Hansen, Kyle Boulia (Los Angeles Deputy Press Secretary), and Charlie Gips (UK Press Officer).