Prince Harry-Meghan Markle living in a friend's house in UK
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved into a friend's house in the United Kingdom. The couple, who returned to Britain in August with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are now living on a wealthy businessman's estate in the Cotswolds, the Daily Mail reported. They were earlier residing in the main house but have now shifted to another property on the estate.
Supportive friend
The couple's housing situation
The businessman, who is Harry's friend, is reportedly supportive of the Sussexes and their children continuing to live on his estate.
Their friendship blossomed over mutual support for military charities.
The couple was previously house-hunting near Highgrove House, King Charles III's residence.
However, they are still holding on to their $14.5 million Montecito mansion in California.
Past moves
A similar situation to their 1st move to the US
Interestingly, when the Sussexes first moved to the United States in 2020, they temporarily lived in a mansion owned by friend Tyler Perry.
They later bought their Montecito estate in August that year.
However, this relocation comes amid difficulties for Markle as her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation for child pornography allegations.
Emotional turmoil
Markle's father under investigation for child pornography
Markle has expressed her distress over the allegations against her father.
She said in a statement, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
The family recently left the UK on an overseas trip with their children, but their destination remains unknown.