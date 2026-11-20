Researchers looked at 4,600 schools and noticed that those with phone bans had steady improvements compared to those without.

By the 2024-25 school year, about 77% of public schools had some kind of class-time phone ban, and currently some 41 states have either bell-to-bell or class-time bans.

While these results are promising, experts say it's not a magic fix but it does seem to help offset some learning loss since 2013.