Harvard finds cellphone bans yield 1 or 2 weeks' learning
Turns out, locking up phones at school might actually help you learn more.
A new Harvard study found that students in schools with cellphone bans saw academic gains equal to one or two extra weeks of learning a year, a big deal as teachers worry about distractions and dropping test scores.
Study analyzed 4,600 schools
Researchers looked at 4,600 schools and noticed that those with phone bans had steady improvements compared to those without.
By the 2024-25 school year, about 77% of public schools had some kind of class-time phone ban, and currently some 41 states have either bell-to-bell or class-time bans.
While these results are promising, experts say it's not a magic fix but it does seem to help offset some learning loss since 2013.