Worrying: Heatwaves have killed over 2,700 people in the UK

The researchers analyzed historical temperature data and how the risk of heat-related deaths varied across some 35,000 small areas in England and Wales.

They compared these estimates with a hypothetical scenario where human-induced climate change had not occurred.

The first heatwave saw temperatures soar to 35.1 degree Celsius in West London during May, while the second brought three consecutive days of record-breaking temperatures, peaking at 37.7 degree Celsius in Lingwood, Norfolk on June 26.