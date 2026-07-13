Worrying: Heatwaves have killed over 2,700 people in the UK
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that over 2,700 people lost their lives during the UK's unprecedented heatwaves in May and June. The research, conducted by scientists from Imperial College London, the Met Office, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, found that more than 40% of these deaths were linked to human-caused climate change. The findings highlight the growing public health threat posed by rising temperatures.
Research approach
Analyzing heat-related deaths
The researchers analyzed historical temperature data and how the risk of heat-related deaths varied across some 35,000 small areas in England and Wales.
They compared these estimates with a hypothetical scenario where human-induced climate change had not occurred.
The first heatwave saw temperatures soar to 35.1 degree Celsius in West London during May, while the second brought three consecutive days of record-breaking temperatures, peaking at 37.7 degree Celsius in Lingwood, Norfolk on June 26.
Strain on resources
Emergency services under strain
The extreme weather conditions put a huge strain on emergency services.
Several hospitals declared critical incidents, while the London Ambulance Service recorded its busiest day ever with a spike in life-threatening emergency calls.
The study estimated around 550 excess deaths linked to the first heatwave between May 21 and May 29. Of these, nearly 330 would have been avoided in a climate-neutral world without human-caused climate change.
Continued impact
Second heatwave deadlier than 1st
The second heatwave, from June 18-28, was even deadlier with nearly 2,200 excess deaths.
About 800 of these (40%) could be attributed to human-caused climate change.
The study highlights the increasing frequency of temperatures above historical averages in the UK and emphasizes the need for urgent adaptation measures to protect people during future extreme weather events.
Climate impact
Climate change impact on extreme weather events
The study authors emphasized that climate change is making heatwaves hotter and more frequent.
They estimated that daytime highs during the recent heatwaves were 3-4 degree Celsius hotter than they would have been without global warming.
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) had warned last year that the UK was "not ready" for the impacts of climate change, recommending maximum temperature limits in workplaces and investment in air conditioning for public buildings like hospitals and schools.