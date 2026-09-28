Heavy rains cause landslides and floods from Mustang to Syangja
World
Heavy rains in Nepal have triggered major landslides and floods across Mustang district, Myagdi, Parbat, and Syangja.
At least 24 people have lost their lives, with 14 still missing across several areas.
The overflowing Kali Gandaki River has caused serious damage from Mustang to Syangja, leaving entire communities struggling.
Shelter swept into Kali Gandaki River
Footage from the hillsides captures a large section of a mountain sliding into the Kali Gandaki River, and a stone-and-wood shelter with several trees being carried away.
In one clip, people can be heard saying "Ghar gai sakyo", meaning "the home is already gone."
Landslides have blocked highways, slowing down rescue efforts, while an avalanche in Manang district added to the tragedy, leaving more people unaccounted for.