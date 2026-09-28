Heavy rains cause landslides and floods from Mustang to Syangja

Footage from the hillsides captures a large section of a mountain sliding into the Kali Gandaki River, and a stone-and-wood shelter with several trees being carried away.

In one clip, people can be heard saying "Ghar gai sakyo", meaning "the home is already gone."

Landslides have blocked highways, slowing down rescue efforts, while an avalanche in Manang district added to the tragedy, leaving more people unaccounted for.