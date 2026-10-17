Helga Duffy, 99, sets wing walk record in Gloucestershire
World
Helga Duffy, 99, just became the oldest person ever to walk on the wing of a flying plane.
She pulled off this daring stunt in Gloucestershire and helped raise more than £1,300 for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance.
Helga Duffy receives Guinness certificate
Helga was motivated by Betty Bromage, who held the previous record at age 97.
Her nieces were there to watch the milestone moment and shared how meaningful this was, especially since their own mother had made her final journey in an air ambulance.
Helga's big moment ended with an official Guinness World Records certificate and plenty of admiration; as Sam Conway of Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance put it, "legend."