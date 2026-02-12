Hands, feet tied, Hindu man killed on Bangladesh's election eve 

A 28-year-old Hindu man, Ratan Shuvo Kar, was found dead in Bangladesh 's Moulvibazar district on Wednesday. His body was discovered with hands and feet tied at the Champara Tea Garden, where he worked. Locals alerted authorities after spotting the body around 10:00am. Eyewitnesses reported visible injury marks on Kar's corpse and suspected he might have been killed elsewhere before being dumped at the garden.

Investigation underway Family searching for him since Tuesday night Kar's family told the Daily Star they had been searching for him since Tuesday night. His elder brother, Laxman Kar, confirmed they identified the body in the garden but were unaware of why he was killed. Police have sent the body for an autopsy and are investigating if this murder is linked to upcoming elections or other motives. No official confirmation about the cause or circumstances of death has been released yet.

Rising violence Murder raises concerns for Bangladesh's Hindu minority With voting slated for the following day, some residents speculated about a possible link to the election. However, authorities stated there was no evidence to support such a link. The incident comes days after another Hindu businessman was murdered in the Mymensingh district. Sushen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old rice trader from Dakshinkanda village. Unknown assailants had allegedly hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon inside his shop before closing the shutters. They also stole lakhs of rupees from the shop.

Advertisement